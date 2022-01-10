UPDATED 3PM: All lanes have been re-opened. The traffic is now being let through and the vehicle involved in the crash has been moved to the hard shoulder.
A MAJOR road is currently closed in both directions after a crash.
The A1(M) is closed both ways with all traffic being temporarily held in queues from junction 47 the A59 turn off at Allerton Park to junction 48 the A6055 turning for Boroughbridge.
Traffic is now being held both ways before the junction, whilst a possible closure is being put in place after a vehicle has gone off the road.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known whether anyone has been injured at this stage.
More to follow.
