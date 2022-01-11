A NEW senior officer at has joined North Yorkshire Police - and says he hopes to make preventing violence against women and girls one of his priorities.

Deputy Chief Constable (DCC) Mabs Hussain has joined North Yorkshire Police after three years as Assistant Chief Constable with Greater Manchester Police.

Speaking on the move, DCC Hussain, who lives in Leeds, said: “The opportunity for a permanent deputy chief constable’s position prompted the transition.

“I’m a Yorkshire lad at heart so I wanted to come back into the county. I was born in West Yorkshire and I spend a lot of time in the county with my family, so it was just a natural connection and affinity with being here.”

DCC Hussain, who was born in Bradford, said that he is looking forward to getting out and meeting staff, leaders and partners in North Yorkshire to get an understanding of the work they do collectively across the county.

“My first focus is getting to know the organisation. It’s also a chance for me to meet some of our communities as I will be getting out on patrol. It’s a beautiful place to drive, live and work,” he added.

DCC Hussain started his policing career with West Yorkshire Police - and went on to serve at every rank as a detective, including detective chief inspector, investigating complex and serious crime.

Looking ahead to his role in North Yorkshire, DCC Hussain said that he wants to focus on using his experience to “enhance” the performance of policing in the county.

“It’s a great force, there’s a lot of good performances and good work that’s already been taking place.

“It’s the safest place in the country – we have the lowest crime rate per head of population, so there’s lots of good work anyway.”

DCC Hussain said that he is passionate about safeguarding and public protection - and one issue he aims to focus on will be violence against women and girls.

He said: “As a father, brother and son, this is something that is very close to my heart. I want to make sure that we do all we can as a public service to make sure that people feel as safe as they possibly can.

“We also want to focus on improving our service with public contact, as well as diversity, equality and inclusion and representation of this in the organisation.”

DCC Hussain was awarded an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2018 for his services to charity and policing.

He is a Specialist Firearms Commander and a Gold Public Order Commander - and he is also the National Police Chiefs Council lead on group-based child sexual exploitation.