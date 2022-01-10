A 'LEGEND' of stand-up comedy in Yorkshire is preparing for a show at a York venue - which will be sponsored by York Gin.
Paul Tonkinson is a Yorkshire man, marathon runner and former Time Out Comedian of the Year, who has long upheld his esteemed reputation as one of the finest stand-ups in the country.
He is heading to All Gold Comedy at Impossible in York on Thursday February 3 - and organiser Kev Rook said he is "delighted".
"We’ve already had some of the very best comedians from across the UK perform at the club, from the likes of Live At The Apollo and Mock The Week, but it is always a bit special to have a true Yorkshireman on the bill, especially one of the quality of Paul Tonkinson", he added.
On TV, Tonkinson has most recently performed on BBC One’s Michael Mcintyre’s Comedy Roadshow and Comedy Central’s The Comedy Store and The World Stands-up.
The All Gold Comed night will also include a full supporting bill with MC Jonathan Mayor, Tadiwa Mahlunge and Tegan Marlow.
Tickets are priced at £12.50 for general admission and £8 for students. They are available in advance online at: https://www.jokepit.com/e/6041
