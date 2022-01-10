A FORMER railway engineer has launched a professional home cleaning business to fulfil a dream of being his own boss.

Edden Jones hopes to have more than 50 clients within the year, and grow his workforce, having already selected a team of cleaners, who have been carefully referenced and trained.

His new venture, Poppies York, is part of a national network of 23 franchisees building their own local business.

The business aims to deliver a high standard cleaning service with enhanced Covid-safe procedures to keep both the team and clients safe.

Edden is optimistic about the future despite starting a new business during challenging times, and hopes to be able to recruit more staff over the coming months.

“For the past month I’ve been busy with training and organising the marketing for my new business so I can build up a healthy order book. It’s certainly proving a baptism of fire, but I’ve been encouraged by the number of enquiries I’ve received so far,” said Edden.

Before becoming a franchise owner, Edden spent almost two decades as a railway signalling design engineer for several different organisations in the UK and Australia.

His most recent role brought him to York in 2014.

He is now looking forward to fulfilling a dream of being able to work for himself.

“After working my way up the engineering ladder to senior positions, it has given me real insight into running my own business and what high standards can be achieved by recruiting the right people and giving them the right training, motivation and inspiration to do things well," Edden said.

“Having always worked for organisations, I am hugely excited to now be my own boss and in charge of my own destiny.

"The skills I have gained in engineering are proving to be totally transferable to franchising and will be invaluable to the day-to-day management of my new Poppies business, from organisational through to managing a workforce.

"With my background, I really felt that taking a franchise suited my personality as I like processes and following a system, and I could tap into the wider network for advice and support.”

Edden chose Poppies for its ethical ethos and high standards, coupled with being an established and professional brand.

As part of the franchise, he will also be able to tap into the network for advice, guidance and support.

“I’m really excited to be launching Poppies in York and I realise the importance of excellent customer care and providing a high-quality service for every customer in their home or at their business," he said.

"My aim is to help people who are struggling to juggle work and home-life by delivering a first-class service at the heart of the community.”

Based in York, Poppies covers the city and surrounding areas.