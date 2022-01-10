A SOLICITOR with more than 30 years’ experience in private client work in Yorkshire has joined Harrowells law firm.
Mark Jones will work out of Harrowells’ offices in St Saviourgate in York city centre, and in Thirsk as part of the private client department.
Mark has previously spent 25 years as a partner in two of Harrogate’s longest-established town centre law firms as well as in a Leeds city practice.
He is among the longest serving members of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), and member of the Private Client Section of the Law Society.
His expertise includes tax planning, the creation and administration of family trusts, drafting wills and estate administration, as well as handling trust and estate work for families in dispute.
He also acts as a trustee, attorney and Court of Protection deputy for clients.
He said: “I’ve known Harrowells from my legal training in York in the 1980s and I’ve watched with great interest as the firm has expanded in North and East Yorkshire.
“I’m delighted to be part of the ideal practice to meet the needs of my existing clients and contacts and be involved in its development plans.”
Harrowells offers a wide range of legal services to commercial, farming and private clients.The firm also has offices in Easingwold, Malton and Pocklington.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.