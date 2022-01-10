THE number of patients with Covid at York and Scarborough hospital rocketed over the weekend.
There are 146 such patients today compared with 106 on Friday.
That is despite 20 patients with Covid being discharged over the weekend.
The record for the two hospitals is 242 Covid patients set last January.
More to follow.
