TWO more Covid wards have opened at York and Scarborough hospitals after 60 more patients with the coronavirus arrived over the weekend.

The hospitals are also being hit by a sharp increase in the number of staff absences due to Covid, but - unlike many other hospitals across the country - a critical incident has not yet been declared.

The York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said today that it was now treating 146 patients with Covid, which compares with 106 on Friday and a record 242 at the height of last winter's second wave of the pandemic in January 2021.

The increase came despite 20 patients with Covid being discharged over the weekend, taking the total discharged since the start of the pandemic to 3,218.

A trust spokeswoman said today that it now had five Covid wards across the Trust: three at York Hospital and two at Scarborough, with 'surge plans in place to open more as needed.'

The trust had only two Covid wards at York Hospital and one at Scarborough as recently as January 4.

The spokeswoman said that 295 staff based at the trust's acute sites in York and Scarborough were now absent for Covid-related reasons - either sickness or self-isolation - out of a total of 901 staff who were absent.

The trust had 178 absent for Covid-related reasons, out of a total of 774 staff absent, on Tuesday last week.

The spokeswoman said today the trust had not declared a critical incident.

Across England, the number of NHS staff off work due to Covid increased from 24,600 on December 26, to 39,100 on January 2.

Troops are getting ready to support the NHS through the current wave of Covid-19, as staff absences due to the virus have risen by 59 per cent nationally in seven days.

The army said it could offer assistance to more hospitals around the UK if needed, after 40 military medics and 160 general duty personnel were drafted in to help fill gaps caused by absences of NHS staff in London.

Air Commodore John Lyle said: “We can’t really forecast too far ahead, but certainly, throughout this current surge, we know that it’s particularly difficult in London at the minute, but we are aware that this is impacting all across the United Kingdom.

“We remain in discussions and there are a number of areas where we’re looking at the potential for more assistance."

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said rising Covid-19 cases were “piling even more pressure” on hospital trust workers.

He said: “Omicron means more patients to treat and fewer staff to treat them.

“While we don’t know the full scale of the potential impact this new strain will have, it’s clear it spreads more easily and, as a result, Covid cases in hospitals are the highest they’ve been since February last year – piling even more pressure on hard-working staff."

Patricia Marquis, the Royal College of Nursing’s director for England, said the situation was not safe.

She said: “Outside of healthcare, staffing shortages are closing shops and cancelling trains but nurses can’t stop helping their patients.

“Instead, they find themselves spread thinner and thinner, but they can’t keep spinning plates indefinitely either.”

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the NHS Confederation, which represents health authorities and trusts, said people should not feel “concerned” by the presence of the military in hospitals.

He added: “The NHS is not going to disintegrate – it’s been dealing with this crisis for two years and it will deal with it again and NHS managers will burn the midnight oil thinking about how they deploy their resources to deal with things that are most urgent.”