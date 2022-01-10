FIREFIGHTERS were called in after a fire in the garden of a house in a North Yorkshire village.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at 1.54am today (January 10) to York Road in Barlby near Selby. 

A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Selby responded to a report of a fire seen in the garden of a residential property.

"On arrival the fire had been extinguished by the house owner using a hose pipe.

"The fire was caused by hot embers from a log burner put in the bin.

"The bin fire spread to an external section of the garage.

"Minor fire damage occurred.

"Crews dampened down the area using a hose reel jet."