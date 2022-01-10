A DRIVER was arrested after crashing into several cars.
North Yorkshire Police say the driver of this car was located thanks to the work of a couple of their specials.
Sgt Paul Cording said: "Two of our Specials attended a road traffic collision in Harrogate last week and managed to locate the driver of this car who had fled after careering into several cars.
"They failed to provide a specimen in custody and we're charged. Great work by these people who give up their own time to serve the community."
Special constables are part-time volunteer officers for North Yorkshire Police and have the same power, uniform and responsibilities as paid police officers but volunteer on a part-time basis.
Specials come from all walks of life and backgrounds bring a diverse range of skills and experience to the role. They volunteer a minimum of sixteen hours per month to support local policing.
