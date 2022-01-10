THE top job is up for grabs at a popular school.
The trust board and governors at Tadcaster Riverside primary in Wetherby Road in Tadcaster say they are looking for a 'dynamic, creative and experienced person' to lead the school.
They say: "The successful applicant will have a proven track record, excellent people skills, high emotional intelligence and a strong desire to make a real difference for our pupils.
"We are seeking to appoint an individual who will lead our school by building on its many strengths, whilst also contributing to the development of our Trust. The pupils, staff, parents, governors and our local community are proud of our school where pupils are happy, well-behaved and enjoy learning."
If you would like to apply for this post, please contact Katie Hollis at the school: katie.hollis@epm.co.uk or 07731 082859.
Applications should be returned by no later than 12 noon on January 17.
For more information, please visit www.starmat.uk
Star Multi Academy Trust formed in 2018 and has ten schools: Monk Fryston CE Primary, Riverside Primary, Saxton CE Primary and Tadcaster Grammar School, Appleton Roebuck Primary, Kellington Primary, Kirk Fenton CE Primary, Sherburn High, Sherburn Hungate Primary and South Milford Primary.
