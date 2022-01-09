FIREFIGHTERS used a hacksaw to cut a pair of handcuffs off a five-year-old child's ankle.

Humberside fire crews were called to an address in Bridlington's Bessingby Road at just before midday today.

A spokesperson for Humberside Fire and Rescue said the child was uninjured and was 'left in care of a parent'.

They did not say how the child's foot came to be handcuffed.