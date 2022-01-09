The number of coronavirus cases in York has risen yet again, according to the government's latest Covid data.

In the seven days up to January 4, the number of Covid cases in the city rose by 833 to 3,917 - giving the city an infection rate of 1,856.3 per 100,000 of the population.

Clifton Without and Skelton remains the city ward with the highest infection rate. In the week up to January 4, cases in the ward rose by 78 to 224, giving an infection rate of 2,623/ 100,000.

Westfield, Chapelfields and Acomb is now not far behind. In the same period, it saw cases more than double, rising by 114 to 226, and giving an infection rate of 2,487.9/ 100,000.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 375 people have now died in York within 28 days of a positive Covid test, the figures show.

The government's latest Covid interactive map showing infection rates in York

Elsewhere in our region, Covid cases also rose sharply in North Yorkshire, where they were up by 3,321 to 7,064 in the week up to January 4. That gave the county an infection rate of 1,830.9, meaning it, too, has now turned black on the government's interactive Covid map.

In the East Riding of Yorkshire, meanwhile, cases rose by 3,321 to 7,064, giving an infection rate of 2,058/ 100,000.

Nationally, a further 141,472 people tested positive yesterday, and there were 97 deaths within 28 days of a positive test. That means that, across the country, 150,154 people have now died since the pandemic began almost two years ago.

You can see how you area of York is doing here