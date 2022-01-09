A NEW production of Macbeth coming to the Theatre Royal later this month gives a whole new meaning to the phrase ‘get on yer bike’.
Because the acting troupe bringing the touring production to York really will be getting here on two wheels.
Ever since a 2013 production of Twelfth Night which they toured around 20 UK venues, the HandleBards have travelled by bike. “They care about the planet and want to promote sustainability and healthy living,” a spokesperson said.
“In 2014 they won the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Sustainable Practice Award. They were nominated again in 2015, and in 2016 were nominated for The Stage’s inaugural Sustainability Award.”
Their all-female production of Macbeth promises to be different in other ways. Yes, the play is about temptation, betrayal, murder and madness.
“But in case you’re worried that The Scottish Play will be all gloom and doom, be aware that The HandleBards promise it will be a frantic, delirious, full-of-beans farce with an all-female cast of Kathryn Perkins, Natalie Simone and Jenny Smith,” a spokesperson said.
The show’s director Emma Sampson added: “Working with The HandleBards is always the most fun job of my calendar year and the all-female cast has been a delight to direct. They are truly three of the funniest women I have ever met in my life.”
The HandleBards present Macbeth at York Theatre Royal at 7.30pm on January 25 and at 2pm and 7.30pm on January 26.
More information from yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.