THE Press has had reports of a minor crash on the A64 causing congestion at the Hopgrove Roundabout.
A motorist who sent us this photograph said there was a car 'at a strange angle across two carriageways' about 100 yards south and west of the roundabout on the A64 heading towards the Fulford interchange.
"It (the car) seemed to be facing the wrong way on the carriageway," he said.
The incident did 'not look too serious', he added - and while there was some congestion, cars were still able to get past.
The incident must have happened between 2.30 and 3pm, the motorist said.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue were unable to add further details.
