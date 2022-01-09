THERRE has been a big increase in the number of people arrested in North Yorkshire Police’s annual Christmas drink- and drug-driving crackdown.

Between December 1 and January 1, officers made 137 arrests as part of the campaign – an increase of 33 per cent on a year ago.

A total of 97 people were arrested for drink-driving, a big increase on the year before -although the 40 drug-driving arrests were actually less than last year.

Traffic Sergeant Andy Morton said the big rise in drink-driving arrests was down to several factors.

“However, we have been very pro-active throughout this campaign and our determination to target those who take such risks on our roads has never waned,” he said.

“I am sure none of those who were arrested were expecting to be stopped by a police officer on that journey. But I want to remind those who get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs – we are watching, and you will be caught.

“We are here to save lives. Drink and drug driving can, and often does, have catastrophic consequences – which our officers see first-hand. We want you to live and that’s why we do what we do, and we will continue in our efforts to take people who drink and drug drive off the roads in 2022."

Drink and drug drivers were arrested across North Yorkshire during the crackdown, as follows:

Scarborough - 29

Harrogate – 27

York - 21

Selby - 18

Richmond - 14

Ryedale - 11

Hambleton - 10

Craven - 7

The drink/drug drive campaign is part of North Yorkshire Police’s ‘Fatal 5’ campaign – a significant part of the York and North Yorkshire’s Road Safety Partnership’s Safer Roads strategy.

The joint strategy, launched at the end of last year, brings together key organisations from across the city and the county to focus on four areas – safer road users, safer vehicles, safer roads and learning lessons post-crashes.

The aim of the strategy is to identify those most at risk and ensure everyone works together to do everything possible to keep those vulnerable road users as safe as possible.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe said: "Tackling drivers who continue to drink alcohol or take drugs and then get behind the wheel continues to be one of the priorities for improving road safety across North Yorkshire and York. The threat these individuals pose to other drivers, cyclists, riders and walkers, as well as themselves is huge.

"It is clearly disappointing so many continue to be caught over the limit, but I am pleased the proactive approach taken by police is removing at least some of them from our roads.

"The operation is a good example of the approach of our Road Safety Partnership. There has, and continues to be, much education and engagement on this issue - no-one can say they do not know the dangers - so enforcing the law and taking action is the right response to keep us all safe."

The drink/ drug drive campaign by numbers: