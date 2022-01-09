NEW Year’s Day? It was more like the August bank holiday.

Out for a walk, I passed countless people in T-shirts, with some wearing shorts. A couple in a convertible car with the top down motored by, the driver in shirt sleeves.

I have to say I felt a bit silly wrapped up in my seasonal garb of woolly jumper, fleece, anorak and scarf.

But then it IS January, I reminded myself.

Britain has just experienced its warmest New Year’s Day on record, as temperatures hit 16.2C, a figure recorded in London’s St James’s Park.

The previous night, New Year’s Eve, was so warm we didn’t put the heating on. “Won’t it get cold later on, without it?” I said to my husband, who countered that he was “sweltering.” He was right, we didn’t need it at all. That night parts of Yorkshire were as warm as Cairo and Madrid.

The sad thing is, these balmy, sub-tropical winters are becoming the norm. The way we are going it won’t be long before we open our curtains to see parrots flitting between date palms.

Pretty soon we won’t even want curtains - people are already making adaptations more suited to warmer climes and installing so-called plantation shutters on their homes. Just about every house in London seems to have them and they are becoming more common up here too.

Sales of ceiling fans are taking off - I noticed stacks of them in B&Q in summer - cooling our homes, ready for our return after a day tending back garden olive groves.

It won’t be long before we are pegging mosquito nets around our beds.

I really don’t like it. I like the sharp, cold days of winter, when you can rely on a good frost every morning to clear the air and you can see your own breath, thick in the air, as you exhale.

I like the real life Christmas card snow scenes we now only get for two or three days a year, and never at Christmas. Now I have to watch Ice Airport Alaska to get my fix of real winter weather.

And I like wrapping up warm in my winter woollies, which come out at the end of September and keep me snug until April. I don’t want to end each year flouncing around in summer skirts and flip-flops. If I wanted that I’d be living in Australia.

Last week my daughter went swimming with a friend in the sea at Cullercoats, North Tyneside. “It was utterly freezing, Mum,” she said. “It’s meant to be - it’s the North Sea and it’s winter,” I replied.

In a handful of decades she could be snorkeling at the same spot, watching angel fish darting between rainbow-coloured coral.

It’s not good news for wildlife either, bringing confusion to creatures as to when to pop out from hibernation. Some of our local hedgehogs have not yet gone to sleep, and have been coming to my neighbour’s house for food every night since last summer.

Summer isn’t great either, with biblical quantities of rainfall.

These changes are depressing, especially as man is seen to be responsible for the rising temperatures. World leaders may gather periodically for conferences but in reality there’s little we are prepared to do to stop the problem from accelerating.

Bizarrely, the previous record New Year’s Day top temperature of 15.6C was recorded in Bude, Cornwall, more than a century ago in 1916.

How much was human activity influencing the climate back then? It’s a bit of a puzzle, that one.

On the plus side, getting about is a lot easier in mild weather. No-one likes driving in a snow storm, even less breaking down in one. People don’t slip on icy pavements, pipes don’t freeze and roads don’t end up peppered with craters.

But that’s a small price to pay for the British seasons - spring, summer, autumn, winter, and all they stand for. I’ve grown up with the seasons and don’t want to see an end to them.

The freshness of spring, warmth of summer, colours of autumn and harshness of winter. It would be very boring if they all rolled into one bland, warm year.