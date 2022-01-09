A NORTH Yorkshire soldier who helps injured troops battle back to fitness was among those recognised in the Queen's New Year Honours, it has emerged.
Catterick-based Warrant Officer Class Two Roger Coates, 54, was named an MBE.
The Coldstream Guardsman is part of the Battle Back team at Catterick Garrison’s Personnel Recovery Centre (North) and delivers training to troops who are injured, sick, or wounded.
“The short story is that I teach wounded troops to run, jump, swim, climb, wheel a chair, or push a bike with no pressure, no stigma, and in a safe, comfortable, and adaptive environment," he said.
WO2 Coates, a dad of two, has led expeditions of wounded soldiers undergoing rehabilitation across places as far afield as the French Alps.
A veteran of operational tours to Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, and Iraq, WO2 Coates initially joined the Army in 1984 before transferring to Reserve service in 2009.
Speaking of his MBE, he said: “This award would not have come if it wasn’t for the team I work with. They support me constantly and are willing to take a chance every now when I dream up something that initially seems a little bit crazy!
“To be noticed by others for doing this is very humbling. It’s the best job I’ve ever had and they’ll have to drag me away from it when I finally retire!”
