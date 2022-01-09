THE 21-year-old Malton woman who went missing yesterday has been found safe and well.
Police and mountain rescue teams mounted a search in the Dalby Forest area after she went missing yesterday and the black Kia Picanto that she had left home in was found there.
Officers also appealed for help from members of the public and said they were ‘increasingly concerned’ for her welfare.
But in a tweet this morning, police confirmed that she had been found ‘safe and well’.
"The 21-year-old woman who went missing from Malton yesterday has this morning been found by a member of the public," police said. "The woman is safe and well and will now be receiving any help and support that is required."
