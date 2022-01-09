UP to 150 homes in Pickering are without electricity this morning because of a power cut.
The affected homes are off Ruffa Lane near Alma Way and Green Howards Road.
The power cut was reported at just before 3am this morning. Northern Powergrid says it hopes to have power restored by midday.
