FIRE crews were called out to a property in Union Terrace in the early hours this morning following reports of water leaking through the ceiling.

They found that the leak was caused by a blocked sink in the flat above.

Leaking water had damaged the electrics causing a fire risk. "Crews isolated the circuit at the fuse board and gave advice to the occupants," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.

The incident happened at 4.10am.