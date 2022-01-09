FIRE crews were called out to a property in Union Terrace in the early hours this morning following reports of water leaking through the ceiling.
They found that the leak was caused by a blocked sink in the flat above.
Leaking water had damaged the electrics causing a fire risk. "Crews isolated the circuit at the fuse board and gave advice to the occupants," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said.
The incident happened at 4.10am.
