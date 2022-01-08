POLICE and mountain rescue teams have been combing Dalby Forest in a desperate attept to find a 21-year-old Malton woman who went missing earlier today.
Now they have appealed to members of the public to help find Brittany Wheldon.
Brittany was last seen at her home in Malton earlier today. Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.
The black Kia Picanto that Brittany left home in has been found in Dalby Forest.
"Police search teams are currently focusing on Dalby Forest and the surrounding area. The NPAS police helicopter has assisted with the search as well as a mountain rescue team," a spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said.
Brittany is described as white, about 5 feet 6 in tall, with long blond hair.
She was last seen today wearing grey boots with fluffy lining, jeans, a fluffy cream top and navy blue coat with fur lined hood.
Police are asking for anyone who may have seen Brittany, or who has information about her whereabouts, to contact them immediately.
If you have an immediate sighting please dial 999. If you have seen her, or have any information that could assist us, please call 101.
Please quote North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-08012022-253 when passing information.
Brittany Wheldon
