As many as 30 homes in the Bellfarm Avenue area of York are without power this evening.
Northern Powergrid says the loss of electricity has been caused by a problem with the cables or equipment serving the area.
The power cut was reported at just after 5.30pm. Northern Powergrid says it hopes to have power restored by 8.45pm.
As many as 100 homes on the western edge of Malton off Castle Howard Road, meanwhile, are also without power this evening. Northern Powergrid says it hopes to restore power there by 9.15pm.
