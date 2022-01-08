The number of Covid cases surged in York yet again in the seven days to January 3, according to the government’s latest Covid data.

The number of cases in the city rose by 769 to 3,692 – giving the city an infection rate of 1,749.7/ 100,000 of the population.

The north and west of the city remain black on the governent’s interactive Covid case map – indicating infection rates of 1600/ 100,000 or more. However, much of the city centre and the south and east of the city are now dark purple, indicating slightly lower infection rates of between 800 and 1599 cases/ 100,000.

The government's latest interactive Covid map showing infection rates in York

The city ward with the highest infection rate is now Clifton Without and Skelton.

It saw an increase of 57 Covid case in the week up to January 3, bringing the total number of cases in the ward to 203, and giving an infection rate of 2,377/ 100,000. It is worth remembering, however, that this is still only an infection rate of 2.377 per cent.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 374 people have died in York within 28 days of a positive Covid test.

Elsewhere in our region, the number of cases in North Yorkshire rose by 3,824 to 10,204, giving an infection rate of 1,644.2. In the East Riding, meanwhile, cases almost doubled, up by 3,081 to 6447, giving an infection rate of 1,878.5/ 100,000.

Nationally, a further 146,390 people tested positive for Covid yesterday, and 313 people died. That takes the total number of people who have died in the UK since the pandemic began to more than 150,000.

You can see how you aerea of York is doing here