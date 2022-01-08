Panto legend Berwick Kaler will NOT be returning for a last turn as the dame, Dotty Donut, in tomorrow's final performances of Dick Turpin Rides Again at the Grand Opera House.
As we reported last week, both Berwick and his sidekick Martin Barrass - who plays Dunkin Donut - tested positive for Covid and had to self isolate.
Alan McHugh was drafted in to play Berwick's part of Dolly Donut, while Paul-James Corrigan took over the role of Dunkin Donut previously played by Martin.
There was some hope that either Berwick or Martin may be able to return for tomorrow's final performances of the show, at 1pm and 5pm.
But a tweet from the Grand Opera House this afternoon has dashed that hope.
"Update for Sunday 9th January," it says.
"Performances at 1pm and 5pm Sunday 9th January 2022.
"Please be advised that for the final performances of Dick Turpin Rides Again, due to Covid self-isolating following positive Covid 19 tests, Berwick Kaler's role as Dotty Donut will continue to be covered by actor, comedian and legendary panto dame Alan McHugh. Martin Barrass' role as Dunkin Donut will be played by panto star Paul-James Corrigan.
"We would like to thank our audiences for their continued support."
This afternoon's Grand Opera House tweet
Scottish actor, comedian and writer McHugh, who was fresh from playing the Dame, Bella Buchan, in The Beauty and the Beast at His Majesty's Theatre in Aberdeen when he stopped into Berwick's shoes last week, is best known for television roles such as Taggart, Take the High Road, Limmy's Show, and Rab C. Nesbitt.
Paul-James Corrigan starred alongside McHugh as Boabby in The Beauty and the Beast in Aberdeen.
