The roof of a home in Terrington was destroyed by fire last night.
Fire crews from Malton were called to New Road, Terrington, just before midnight following reports of a chimney fire.
They called for backup and at one point five fire appliances were desperately trying to put out the blaze.
But they could not prevent the fire spreading to the home's roof, which was completely destroyed.
