THREE vehicles were involved in a collision on the A19 at Deighton at just before 6pm last night.
By the time fire crews arrived on the scene, all the drivers and passengers were safely out of their vehicles.
Firefighters used oil absorbent pads to ensure the road was safe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.