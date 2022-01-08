A mystery donor left a bagful of cakes, pastries and 'baked goodies' on a police van for officers to enjoy.
The officers were carrying out enquiries inside a supermarket in Craven yesterday and came out to find the present.
"Good morning everyone - and especially to the kind-hearted person who left baked goodies on one of our vans yesterday," North Yorkshire Police tweeted this morning.
