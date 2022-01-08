POLICE have appealed for witnesses following what they describe as a 'serious robbery' in Harrogate on Thursday evening.
A woman in her 50s was walking through Harrogate's Panhandle Park, near to the snicket by Hookstone Chase, at about 6.20pm when someone tried to steal her rucksack.
The suspect ran off towards the Dalby Estate. The woman later noticed that several items were missing from her rucksack, including money and medication.
No arrests have yet been been made.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire police said: "Police are particularly interested to trace a male witness in his early 30s, who was walking a dog in Panhandle Park around this time and offered assistance to a female who had fallen over."
Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask to speak to Harrogate CID. Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220003059.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
