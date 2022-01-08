A man has been remanded in custody charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Thornton-le-Dale on Wednesday.
Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 33, of Tinshill Lane, Cookridge, Leeds, appeared before York magistrates sitting at York Crown Court this morning.
He made no plea, and was remanded in custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, January 11.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.