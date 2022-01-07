A 33-year-old man has been charged with murdering a woman who was found dead in Thornton-le-Dale on Wednesday.

As reported, North Yorkshire Police officers were called to a residential property in High Street in the village shortly before 12pm on Wednesday, January 5.

When they arrived, they found the woman's body.

A police spokesperson today (Friday) said that a 33-year-old man had been arrested immediately on Wednesday and taken into police custody.

A man, from Leeds, has now been charged with murder.

The police spokesperson said: "He will appear at York Magistrates' Court tomorrow (Saturday, January 8)."

Earlier today the force said there would be continued police activity at the address in the coming days and the public could expect to see an increased policing presence in the local area.

Yesterday North Yorkshire County Councillor Janet Sanderson, who represents Thornton Dale and the Wolds division, said: “I am sorry to report that Thornton-le-Dale is a very sad little village today, devastated and shocked by this terrible situation in our community.

“I heard of the scenario unfolding yesterday as residents contacted to me to express their concerns. It was clear that a serious event had taken place, but also that the police were in attendance and appeared to have everything in control.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. If residents have information they should contact the police. If residents need to discuss this, I am of course hear for them and to help them where appropriate. For now, I think it is important for us to let the relevant authorities investigate the situation so that we have the full facts in front of us.”

Local residents reported seeing dozens of police vehicles coming through the village just before noon on Wednesday.

One eyewitness said an air ambulance, a road ambulance and five armed police officers attended the scene, however it is understand the air ambulance wasn’t needed.

Officers have reassured the local community that they are dealing with an isolated incident.

North Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox said: “Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the woman who sadly lost her life and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers.”