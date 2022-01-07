FIREFIGHTERS were called out this evening to a three-vehicle crash near York.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the collision happened on the A19 Selby-York road at Deighton at about 5.45pm.
It said everyone was out of the vehicles by the time crews from York arrived, no one was understood to have been seriously injured and crews made the scene safe.
