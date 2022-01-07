EMERGENCY services were called in after a car crashed in to a building.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at about 8.02am today (January 7) to North Rigton in Harrogate after reports that a car had gone in to a building.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Knaresborough and Harrogate responded to a report of a single vehicle road traffic collision where the vehicle had impacted a building.
"On arrival crews found that all occupants were out of the vehicle.
"Crews made the scene and vehicle safe and stood by until the arrival of recovery services due to the precarious position of the car."
