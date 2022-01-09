THE pandemic has brought many activities to a halt - and one very colourful one is the annual naked bike ride through York.
Our city has been staging this event since 2006 - and as our picture gallery today shows, it has been a very well attended (and photographed!) over the years.
The event is part of a global movement - the World Naked Bike Ride - which is held in cities around the world as a protest against oil dependency and car culture.
Back in 2006, as riders gathered at the Millennium Bridge before setting off on the 90-minute course taking in Ouse Bridge, Coney Street, Clifford’s Tower, Micklegate, the Mount and Knavesmire, one participant told us why the event mattered.
John Cossham told The Press: “If we just had an annual bike ride, wearing normal clothing, we would get minimal publicity for the issues... anthropogenic climate change, peak oil, pollution, dangerous roads, the genius simplicity of the bicycle.
“Riding naked is fun, feels nice and free, and draws attention to these important subjects, encouraging debate.”
John said he hoped it would also lead to society’s attitudes changing.
Although nudity is not essential to take part in the event, the motto of the ride is: "As Bare As You Dare".
And as you can see from our photos today - there are plenty of daring cyclists in York!
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment