RUNNERS are being urged to support a York hospice when they take part in big races in the city later this year.
St Leonard’s Hospice is inviting local people to be part of Team St Leonard’s and join them in either the York 10k in August or the Yorkshire Marathon and Yorkshire 10 mile in October.
Chief executive Emma Johnson said support of the events was vitally important to the hospice in Tadcaster Road, Dringhouses.
"It enables the hospice to continue to provide specialist palliative care and support for local people with life-limiting illnesses," she said.
"Every pound raised makes a difference, and they’re great fun too!”
A spokeswoman said that to sign up to run for St Leonard’s in 2022, people should visit https://stleonardshospice.org.uk/how-can-you-help-us/events/
She said: "If money-making is more your thing, the Accumulator Challenge poses a great opportunity to bring out your competitive side and make like ‘The Apprentice’, either as a team or individual and is suitable for all ages.
"Schools, friends, and colleagues can all take part and see who can make the most money in 30 days from a starter loan of £30."
She added that for more information, people should visit https://stleonardshospice.org.uk/how-can-you-help-us/fundraising-your-way/corporate-support/
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.