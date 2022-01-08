Final plans for a major housing development in Boroughbridge have been approved at a second attempt after being refused over concerns that the homes had been “crammed in” together.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes has had outline approval for the Stump Cross site since 2017 but was refused final permission for 260 homes last year when the proposals were described as looking “like a sink development from Lancashire”.

The comments were made by Conservative councillor Nigel Simms who said the scheme was “not something that we should be having in North Yorkshire”.

He later apologised for his remarks after negative media coverage across the county’s border.

Speaking at a meeting of Harrogate Borough Council’s planning committee on Thursday, councillor Simms, who represents Masham and Kirkby Malzeard, said he was now happy with the latest plans but questioned the number of homes for the site which is part of a larger 450-home development

He said: “I’m perfectly satisfied with what we have been asked for today – I have no problem with it whatsoever.

“But the overall outline consent is for 450 dwellings and when you add the two sites together it is now at 470.

“It’s not an argument for today, but I would like that sorted before the other plans come to this committee.”

Barratt and David Wilson Homes had lodged an appeal against the council after its previous plans were refused last year, but an agent for the developers said this would now be withdrawn.

Liam Tate, planning manager at the company, also said several changes had been made to the latest plans including a slight reduction in the number of homes from 260 to 256 and less terraced properties in the centre of the site.

Speaking at Thursday’s meeting, he said: “This application follows a previous proposal presented to this committee in June last year.

“Since then we have held meetings with officers and also taken the opportunity to meet with members of this committee.

“These meetings were extremely helpful and gave us a better understanding of the concerns expressed last time round.

“A series of changes have been made across the site, most notably in the central section of the layout where large areas of terraced properties have been replaced with more traditional detached and semi-detached properties.

“The number of dwellings has been reduced… and further highway internal improvements have also been made.”

The plans include a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom properties, with access from Chapel Hill.

Approval was granted with a unanimous vote from councillors.