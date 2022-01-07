YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased by 12 - and more cases continue to be recorded in the area.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased to 1,710.8 cases per 100,000 population. The PHE data shows that a further 409 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 40,113.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 76, taking it to 1,572.6 cases per 100,000 population. A further 1,311 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 115,569.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 84, taking it to 1,760.5 cases per 100,000 population - with a further 731 cases recorded in the area taking the total for the pandemic to 67,125.
Across the UK, a further 178,250 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 14,193,228.
