A DRINK driver has been banned from the roads after motorists formed a rolling roadblock to protect other drivers from him.

Lee James Ebbutt was nearly five times the drink drive limit as he headed along the A64 at Bilbrough towards York on December 10, York Magistrates Court heard.

North Yorkshire Police revealed after the case that his white van was swerving across the carriageway.

"We'd particularly like to thank the fast-acting members of the public who spotted Ebbutt, called the police and effectively set up a rolling roadblock to protect other drivers," the force's Facebook page says.

In addition to the driving ban, Ebbutt is also subject to a suspended prison sentence, meaning he is likely to be made to serve it if he breaks the law in the next 18 months.

York Magistrates Court heard Ebbutt gave a reading of 169 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when he took a breath test at Fulford Road Police Station following his arrest.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms

His vehicle had a 2021 registration.

York magistrates said he had to receive a prison sentence because he gave an "exceptionally" high reading, the drink driving was on a major road, there was a collision and Ebbutt was driving for personal gain.

They gave him a 16-week jail term but suspended it for 18 months on condition he does 20 days' rehabilitative activities and 200 hours' unpaid work.

Ebbutt, 47, of Eastwood Road, Boston, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He was banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £128 statutory surcharge.

According to police they received several calls on December 10 that Ebbutt's white van was being driven "extremely dangerously".

The Facebook post continues: "The van was swerving across the road and at one point made contact with the central reservation.

"Quick-thinking members of the public following the van, put their hazard lights on to warn other motorists and remained behind it to help keep others safe.

"When the van left the A64 and waited at a set of traffic lights, officers from our roads policing group were able to bring it to a stop.

The driver appeared intoxicated as he had difficulty getting out of the van and walking so he was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers also spotted a part full bottle of whisky on the passenger seat beside him."

North Yorkshire Police urges the public to help them catch drink drivers and get them off the road.

If a member of the public sees anyone driving in a way that indicates that they may be drink driving, or sees someone about to drive after drinking alcohol, they should dial 999.