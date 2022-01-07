A CAMPAIGN from police in North Yorkshire targeting those who drink and drug drive has seen a significant increase of 33 per cent on the previous year.

Between December 1 2021 and January 1 2022, officers made 137 arrests. Of these, 97 arrests were for drink driving and 40 were drug related. Twenty-one of the 137 arrests were made in York, 18 in Selby, 27 in Harrogate, 11 in Ryedale and 29 in Scarborough.

Speaking on the figures traffic sergeant, Andy Morton, said: “This rise in drink driving arrests can be attributed to a number of factors, however we have been very pro-active throughout this campaign and our determination to target those who take such risks on our roads has never waned.

“I am sure none of those who were arrested were expecting to be stopped by a police officer on that journey. But I want to remind those who get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol or drugs – we are watching, and you will be caught.

“We are here to save lives. Drink and drug driving can, and often does, have catastrophic consequences – which our officers see first-hand. We want you to live and that’s why we do what we do, and we will continue in our efforts to take people who drink and drug drive off the roads in 2022."

Out of 25 arrests resulting from collisions, 21 of those involved alcohol intoxications and four were for drug driving offences. Twenty-seven offenders provided alcohol readings more than twice the legal limit and six offenders provided readings three times the drink drive limit or more.

Six offenders have been sentenced so far, receiving driving bans ranging from 12 months to four years. Another 66 offenders are due in court over coming weeks.

The drink drug drive operation is part of the 'Fatal 5' campaign – a significant part of the York and North Yorkshire’s Road Safety Partnership’s Safer Roads strategy. The joint strategy brings together key organisations from across the city and the county to focus on four areas – safer road users, safer vehicles, safer roads and learning lessons post-crashes.

The aim of the strategy is to identify those most at risk and ensure everyone works together to do everything possible to keep those vulnerable road users as safe as possible.

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Zoë Metcalfe, said: "Tackling drivers who continue to drink alcohol or take drugs and then get behind the wheel continues to be one of the priorities for improving road safety across North Yorkshire and York. The threat these individuals pose to other drivers, cyclists, riders and walkers, as well as themselves, is huge.

"It is clearly disappointing so many continue to be caught over the limit, but I am pleased the proactive approach taken by police is removing at least some of them from our roads.

"There has, and continues to be, much education and engagement on this issue - no-one can say they do not know the dangers, so enforcing the law and taking action is the right response to keep us all safe."