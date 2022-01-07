REPORTS are coming in of a crash on a main road in York.
There's been a crash on the York outer ring road (the A1237) and the road is currently partially blocked with heavy traffic due to an accident at Strensall Road on the Earswick roundabout.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
It's not known at this stage whether anyone has been injured.
More to follow.
