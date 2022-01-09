THIS barn owl looks happy to be alive!
The bird was pictured showing off its moves at York Bird of Prey Centre recently.
Photographer James Gregory explains: “I went to the bird of prey centre at the end of November. They had an open public flying show where they had the young barn owls flying between perches.
“I managed to capture the photo as the barn owl was flying between perches. I was fairly close and managed to get the owl close up.
“I’m really happy with the fine detail I was able to capture, and the owl’s expressions.”
The York Bird of Prey Centre is based at Burn Hall Hotel, in Tollerton Road in Huby.
According to its website, the centre is home to more than 100 birds, with 45 different species and there are two flying displays every day.
The centre reopens to the public on Monday, January 10.
