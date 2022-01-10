A buzzard that was hit by a car had to be freed by RSPCA rescuers after it became stuck - behind the radiator grill of the motor.

The bird of prey was struck by a female driver who later realised it was stuck in her Jaguar.

The unnamed woman had been travelling home in Harrogate, North Yorks., when she felt a bump as she drove.

The next day she noticed the bird had become trapped after breaking through the grill, but was miraculously still alive.

She frantically called round mechanics to see if they could remove the bumper and free the buzzard but was struggling to get help so called the RSPCA.

Inspector Claire Little said: “She thought the car had hit something and she then found the bird stuck in the car grill - who was miraculously still alive.

“I went along and was able to carefully remove the bird from the front grill of the car by removing some parts.

“I then checked her over and amazingly she didn’t seem injured - she just had a few ruffled feathers but no cuts on her body.”

The plucky buzzard was taken into the care of a wildlife specialist and she was able to fly later that day.

Her condition was monitored and then she was released back into the wild on New Year’s Day, the animal charity said.

Claire added: “She was a little shocked at first but wasn’t displaying any signs of injury. I think she just had some concussion but she seemed to recover well.

"It was a great moment to watch her happily fly off as I released her - and I caught the heart-warming moment on video.

“The RSPCA is the only charity with teams out rescuing animals across England and Wales this winter.

"We have to be there for all kinds of animals who need help, including wildlife like this buzzard."