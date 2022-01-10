A CONCERTED effort to tackle anti-social behaviour in an inner city area of York is set to be launched this year.

Guildhall ward councillor Fiona Fitzpatrick said the police and other agencies would be working together to combat problems - often drink and drug related - in the Clarence Street, Union Terrace and Haxby Road area, and also the Walmgate area.

Cllr Fitzpatrick said a follow up meeting was planned between the police, York Housing Association and Markham Crescent residents following the deaths of two men in less than a week last autumn at a property in Markham Crescent, off Haxby Road.

She said she planned to work closely with York police commander Superintendent Mark Khan to look at different ways of policing the area.

Supt Khan said in November that his team needed to “go back to community policing” following the two deaths and rise in anti-social behaviour.

Speaking to residents at a ward meeting at the invitation of Cllr Fitzpatrick, he said the Guildhall ward was the busiest in the North Yorkshire policing area, along with the centre of Scarborough, as he pledged to look at whether the area was being given enough resources.

Cllr Fitzpatrick said today she fully supported his attempts to establish place based working, which would hopefully increase resources in the Clarence Street, Union Terrace and Haxby Road area.

She spoke of the importance of closer working with Changing Lives’ homeless centre in Union Terrace, and of creating stronger links with the Groves Association, which was holding its AGM in January. "Residents are an important part of developing any new place based initiative,” she said.

Ann Stacey, chair of the Groves Association, said problems with anti-social behaviour were much more widely spread across the city than the Groves alone, where the community was strong, and often involved drug dealing, county lines gangs and ‘cuckooing’ of vulnerable residents.

She said there needed to be better communication between residents and the police and other agencies.

“There needs to be more support and rehabilitation for people with drink and drugs problems,” she added.

Cllr Fitzgerald said residents in the Walmgate area would also benefit from closer links with the police and other agencies in an attempt to deal with anti-social behaviour there, most recently the attack on the former Spread Eagle pub, due to open as the Yemeni Heaven restaurant in Walmgate.

“York BID have agreed to look at including the parade of shops on Walmgate nearest to the bar walls, in next year’s Christmas lights,” she said.

“I was saddened to see them excluded from this year’s lights on Walmgate.”