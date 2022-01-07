POLICE in York have issued CCTV of four men they would like to speak to following two thefts.
North Yorkshire Police say they want to speak to the men in the images after the theft of cash from gambling machines in Hollywood Bowl on Kathryn Avenue, York.
They say that about 4.30pm on Saturday, November 20 last year cash was stolen from arcade machines inside the venue and then on Saturday, December 4, two men entered the venue and proceeded to cause damage to one of the arcade machines, taking a large quantity of cash from it.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise anyone in the images as we believe they may have information which could help the investigation.
"If you can help identify anyone from the images or have any other information about these incidents please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for either PC Waite or PC Becki James. Alternatively you can email: Rebecca.james@northyorkshire.police.uk or 001627@northyorkshire.police.uk.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Please quote reference number 12210254830 for 4 December incident or 12210246020 for 20 November incident when passing on information."
