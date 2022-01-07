THIS was the magnificent scene on top of the North York Moors this lunchtime after a series of snow showers had swept across the hills.
The image of Blakey Ridge comes courtesy of one of a series of new webcams installed across North Yorkshire by the county council, which are intended to give drivers up to date information before deciding whether to travel along a route.
The pictures are updated every ten minutes, 24 hours a day, although the authority stresses that the remote location of some cameras means that from time to time, sometimes due to mobile network conditions, the pictures can become out of date.
Forecasters say the snow showers will be replaced by sunny intervals this afternoon, and temperatures are set to rise over coming days in North Yorkshire, peaking at 11C in York by Monday.
