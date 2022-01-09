PUPILS at one school are set to meet a sport coaching great in class.

This week (Wednesday, January 12) The Mount School York will host a visit from an Olympic rugby coach Euan Mackintosh.

He's dropping in at the all girls school to talk about sports psychology and share with girls insights of his prestigious coaching career, and success strategies for sports and in life.

The 35-year-old, who has coached all over the world in the traditional powerhouses of Rugby Union-playing countries including Australia, France and New Zealand, also successfully coached the China national team to win the prestigious Hong Kong Sevens.

Under Mackintosh, China’s national women’s team qualified for the Olympics for the first time ever, and against all odds finished 7th in Tokyo.

He said: “People may think China is not a powerhouse of rugby, but their structure for sevens is way ahead of other nations ranked higher in the world rankings.

“I have been fortunate to have learnt from some of the best coaches in the world during my travels.”

The visit, which has been arranged by the Quaker school’s new principal, David Griffiths, is the latest in a number of recent visits to The Mount by elite athletes, including Team GB athletes Amy Hillyard and Laura Samuel and Leeds Rhinos assistant head coach Maggie Birkinshaw.

Mr Griffiths said: “This is an outstanding opportunity for the girls to encounter a professional sports person like Euan at this age.

"Being able to shape the educational journey of young people is something that I find rewarding in the extreme. The girls will no doubt find this experience helps to expand the scope of their potential.”

Head of Sport and PE, Jackie Greenwood said: “There is a multitude of benefits for girls to hear from inspiring people from all walks of life.

"Team sports like rugby encourage us to excel through play, collaboration, communication and reflection; these are skills that also underpin mental health and wellbeing.”

As The Press reported this week, Mr Griffiths has just taken on the top job at The Mount becoming the 20th principal since the all-girls' school moved to Castlegate in 1831 and the first man to lead the school since co-founder, William Tuke, retired in 1804.

David joined The Mount - which counts among its former pupils Oscar winning actress, Dame Judi Dench, from Wycombe Abbey School, Changzhou (in China) where he was head since 2015.

At Wycombe Abbey he developed and delivered an academic curriculum aligned with its UK-affiliated home school, Wycombe Abbey School, one of the most highly-ranked girls’ schools in the UK.

Prospective parents can meet Mr Griffiths at The Mount’s Open Doors on Saturday, January, 29 10am-12pm.