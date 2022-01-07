A YOUTH group will be braving the cold later this month to raise money to support three homeless charities in the Yorkshire and North East area.

The Yorkshire North and East district youth team will be camping in the courtyard of Central Methodist Church in York on the night of January 22, to simulate the experience of sleeping outside in the city centre.

This will allow the group's members to encounter the cold, discomfort and noise that those who are homeless have to deal with on a daily basis.

The Yorkshire North and East District team's chair, Leslie Newton, said: “Although one night’s sleep out can feel a bit symbolic, it helps me remember just how appalling it is that so many people in our society don’t have a safe place to sleep and call home.

"It’s also a great opportunity to support our young people in raising money for related charities that are making such a difference in people’s lives."

The one-night event is raising money for three charities, SASH, Carecent and Inspire North - who all work around the Yorkshire North and East district helping those who struggle with homelessness.

SASH help young people who are facing homelessness by helping them find accommodation, while the Carecent charity, based in York, serve breakfast to the homeless and unemployed six mornings a week, whilst signposting and helping to provide other services. The final charity the sleepout is supporting, Inspire North, provide services and training in mental health, wellbeing, housing and domestic abuse across the North of England.

This will be the third time the youth team have organised an event like this, raising £8000 at two previous sleepouts, one being completed while in lockdown, where they encouraged people to boycott their beds. But, the group's target this year is to beat their previous totals.

This event is in response to a request by the young people in the Yorkshire North and East Methodist District, who wanted to raise awareness about the plight of homelessness within the district.

"We look forward to your continued support", a spokesperson for the team said, speaking on the JustGiving page.

To offer your support with a donation, visit the JustGiving page online at: https://bit.ly/3G81jWt

For further details, or to join the sleepout event later this month, visit: https://bit.ly/3JOtonU

A sleepout survival kit can be downloaded from the page - which offers a guide to sleeping out during the event as well as other details about homelessness in the UK.

Launched in 2017 at Ashville College, Harrogate, The Yorkshire North and East Methodist District was created from all the circuits of the old York and Hull District and two circuits from the old Leeds District.