Three men were jailed at York Magistrates Court during the festive season.
Joshua Webster, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 16 weeks. He admitted assaulting a man and using threatening words and behaviour towards a woman. He was ordered to pay the man £100 compensation and woman £50 compensation.
Steven John Scott was jailed for 30 weeks for several offences committed in York on December 22.
The 44-year-old of Maple Croft, Moortown, Leeds, pleaded guilty to stealing wine and Prosecco worth £57 from Morrisons, vodka, wine and clothing worth £200 from Sainsbury’s, toiletries, clothing and toys from Home Bargains and clothing worth £193 from Sports Direct.
Wayne Dixon, 33, of no fixed address, was jailed for 18 weeks after he admitted assaulting a man by spitting on him on Parliament Street on December 23 and using threatening words or behaviour towards him. He was ordered to pay a £128 statutory surcharge.
