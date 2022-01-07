OMICRON now accounts for almost 95 per cent of York Covid cases - and the highly transmissible variant appears to be behind a surge in the number of cases at care homes across the city.

City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report says that in the month to January 2, Omicron accounted for 94.32 per cent of cases.

It said 4.33 per cent of cases were the Delta variant, which was dominant until a few weeks ago, 1.33 per cent were Delta Plus and just 0.02 per cent were Alpha, which was dominant this time last year.

The report said 19 care homes in the authority's area had Covid-19 infections, involving at least one staff member or resident, on Wednesday. This compares with eight care homes with cases on December 23.

It said the latest outbreak in a residential setting, involving two or more cases, was reported on Thursday.

The report also revealed that:

*The number of schoolchildren with Covid had increased recently, with 354 York children of primary or secondary school age testing positive in the week to January 3, compared with 259 in the week to December 20.

*York has had a total of 39,704 Covid cases confirmed since the start of the pandemic, a rate of 18,816 per 100,000 of population - below the national average of 20,971 and regional average of 21,339.

*The age group with the highest Covid rate was 40-44, with a rate of 2,878 new cases per 100,000 population, followed by 35-39 year olds, with a rate of 2,771. The rate for people aged 60+ was 991.6, after 495 cases were confirmed.

*A total of 113,915 York residents had received the booster vaccine, representing 65.3 per cent of the eligible population, while 88.2 per cent of the eligible population had had at least one dose and 84.3 per cent had had at least two doses.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid patients at York and Scarborough hospitals appears to have plateaued - at least for now.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said yesterday that it was treating 106 Covid inpatients at the two sites.

That was broadly in line with the average number of such patients through the week, after a sudden increase over the New Year saw 109 patients in hospital on Tuesday, compared with 74 on New Year's Eve.

The highest number of Covid patients recorded at the two hospitals was 242 last January.

The trust said yesterday that three Covid patients were in intensive care, similar to the number through the week.

It said a total of 3,198 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic, which meant 35 had been discharged since Tuesday.