AS we prepare to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee this summer - marking 70 years on the throne - we have dipped into the archives to bring you photos from how we celebrated Her Majesty's Diamond Jubilee in 2012.

The celebrations were centred on Jubilee day - Tuesday, June 5 - which was declared a bank holiday, however many events took place over the preceding weekend. The late May bank holiday was moved to June 4 to give people a long four-day weekend.

Across York and neighbouring towns and villages, thousands of people raised a glass to the Queen and their own community spirit to play their part in a national celebration of the monarch’s 60 years on the throne.

Street parties, musical performances and even an artillery salute took place - and the fun continued despite downpours.

One of the biggest celebrations was in Jubilee Terrace in York, which was named in honour of Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee in 1897.

Hundreds of residents kicked off their street party on Saturday June 2 – organised by The Jubilee pub, St Barnabas Church and the Barnabas Centre.

At a party in Albion Avenue, Acomb, residents recreated a picture of the street’s 1953 celebration of the Queen’s coronation.

One of our photos today shows Diamond Jubilee celebrations at Bewlay Street, York.

In Museum Gardens, soldiers from the 103 Regiment Royal Artillery (V) fired a Royal Salute at noon on Saturday to mark Coronation Day, and more servicemen and women took part in celebrations in the evening, with a special concert at the Barbican Centre.

Guests were entertained in colourful style at the York Minster Rose Dinner 2012 which took place on the lawn in the Minster Knave and was attended by 900 guests.

Elsewhere, a magnificent floral display was on show in Cawood. The colourful decoration was in the form of the Union flag picked out in red, white and blue flowers. It was the painstaking work of husband and wife Gerald and Barbara Hirst.

Youngsters in fancy dress also took part in the parade through Cawood as part of the Queen's diamond jubilee celebrations.

Several events were held in Stillington too, including a street party, while folks in Tadcaster partied along with band Middle-age Spread at social club Rockout.

At Askham Bryan's Diamond Jubilee street party 'Pearly King' David Hartley danced with with daughters Beth and Rachel.

And at Hovingham Hall, Isabella Worsley was selling strawberries during the Queens Diamond Jubilee celebrations at the house.

At Welburn, near Castle Howard, villagers celebrated on the village green.

