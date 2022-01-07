A 33-YEAR-OLD man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

As previously reported by The Gazette & Herald, North Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of a “serious incident” , on a quiet residential street off Church Lane in Thornton-le-Dale, shortly before 12pm on Wednesday, where a woman’s body was found.

Officers later confirmed that it was being treated as a murder investigation.

They said a man had been arrested and investigations were ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Today (January 7) the force say there will be continued police activity at the address in the coming days and the public can expect to see an increased policing presence in the local area.

A police spokesman said: "We can confirm that the man arrested on suspicion of murder is 33-years-old and from the Leeds area.

"North Yorkshire Police have been granted authority for the continued detention of the man arrested to allow for further enquiries to be undertaken.

"Further updates will be provided when possible and we continue to ask anyone with information which could assist the investigation to make contact by calling 101 and quoting ref: 12220002314."

Yesterday North Yorkshire County Councillor Janet Sanderson, who represents Thornton Dale and the Wolds division, said: “I am sorry to report that Thornton-le-Dale is a very sad little village today, devastated and shocked by this terrible situation in our community.

“I heard of the scenario unfolding yesterday as residents contacted to me to express their concerns. It was clear that a serious event had taken place, but also that the police were in attendance and appeared to have everything in control.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family. If residents have information they should contact the police. If residents need to discuss this, I am of course hear for them and to help them where appropriate. For now, I think it is important for us to let the relevant authorities investigate the situation so that we have the full facts in front of us.”

Local residents reported seeing dozens of police vehicles coming through the village just before noon on Wednesday.

One eyewitness said an air ambulance, a road ambulance and five armed police officers attended the scene, however it is understand the air ambulance wasn’t needed.

Officers have reassured the local community that they are dealing with an isolated incident.

North Yorkshire Police Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox said: “Inquiries are continuing in our efforts to establish the circumstances which led to the death of a local woman on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. I want to reassure the local community that, whilst this is a tragic event, North Yorkshire Police are satisfied that we are currently dealing with an isolated incident.

“Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the family of the woman who sadly lost her life and they are currently being supported by specially trained officers.”